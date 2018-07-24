FY2018 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 157,532 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $3,579,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 1st Source by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.