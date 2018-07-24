FY2018 Earnings Forecast for KBR, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – KeyCorp increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.46 million. KBR had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of KBR opened at $18.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. KBR has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,084,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 343,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,264,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,275 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 263,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,660,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

