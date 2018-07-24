Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.98.

Mastercard opened at $207.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $126.55 and a 1 year high of $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

