Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.53 ($111.21).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

