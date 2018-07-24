Freicoin Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $194,295.00 and $81.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001140 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,169,696 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.