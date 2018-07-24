Fred Alger Management Inc. Sells 708,073 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708,073 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares in the company, valued at $22,420,674.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,633,003.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,187 shares of company stock valued at $72,937,475 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $190.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.43, a P/E/G ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

