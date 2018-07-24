Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Immunomedics worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 94,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 211,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunomedics opened at $25.92 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

