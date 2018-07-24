Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PF. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock alerts:

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $778.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $571,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $1,253,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

PF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.