Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,589 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $79,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $708.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

