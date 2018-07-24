Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.91 ($103.43).

Shares of FRA FRA traded up €0.94 ($1.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €84.96 ($99.95). 75,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

