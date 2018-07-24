Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing Sells 9,500 Shares

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 9,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Stanton Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $183,250.00.

Shares of Franks International traded down $0.02, reaching $8.40, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,280. Franks International NV has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Franks International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

