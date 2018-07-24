Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,364 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.78. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.22 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

