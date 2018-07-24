Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 372.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Prothena by 127.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,521 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 14.3% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $46.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Prothena opened at $14.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

