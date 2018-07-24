Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,199 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,431,125. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Summit Materials opened at $25.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

