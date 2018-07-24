Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,353,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a $103.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $143,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $324,749.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,798,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.