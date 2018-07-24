Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hub Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

