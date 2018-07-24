Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 98.7% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of Hasbro traded down $4.05, reaching $101.99, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 187,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,245. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

