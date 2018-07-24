Foster & Motley Inc. Has $22.59 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 2.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 821.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,543. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

