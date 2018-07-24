Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 48.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,258,000 after buying an additional 2,449,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,082,000 after buying an additional 280,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 456,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 45.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 292,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,636,000 after buying an additional 168,703 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 4,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.68 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.94%. sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

