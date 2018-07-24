Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air opened at $60.42 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael L. Hance sold 4,669 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $283,221.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,195. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.