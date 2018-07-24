Forty Seven (FTSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of FTSV opened at $16.30 on Monday. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

In other news, insider Stefan A. Dyckerhoff acquired 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,186,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe acquired 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 805,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,400 over the last 90 days.

Forty Seven Company Profile

There is no company description available for Forty Seven Inc

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.