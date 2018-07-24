Forty Seven (FTSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Shares of FTSV opened at $16.30 on Monday. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $16.69.
Forty Seven Company Profile
