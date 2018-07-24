Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “We believe that inorganic and shareholder-friendly initiatives will be advantageous for Fortune Brands in the future. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in the global market. It anticipates earnings per share to be within $3.58-$3.70 range, higher than the earlier forecast of $3.54-$3.66. Sales are predicted to grow 6-7%, with healthy growth in Doors, Plumbing and Security segments. However, it predicts weaker sales results for its Cabinets segment in 2018. Also, risks surfacing from rising costs of sales and operating expenses as well as from higher debt levels are concerning. In the past three months, the company's shares have declined while appearing overvalued compared with the industry, during the same timeframe.”

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $55.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

