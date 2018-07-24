Forrester Research’s (FORR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “We expect Forrester to report Q2/18 total revenue of $93.6 million, which is in line with the FactSet consensus of $93.5 million. Our forecast represents year- over-year (YOY) growth of 4% and sequential growth of 20%. We expect Research Services (RS) revenue, 64% of trailing twelve months’ (TTM) revenue, to grow 1% YOY and we expect Advisory/Event Services (AES) revenue, 36% of TTM revenue, to grow 9% YOY.””

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FORR. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Forrester Research opened at $43.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $345,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Forrester Research by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.