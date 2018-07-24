Ford Motor (F) Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 582,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,148,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

