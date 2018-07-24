Focused Investors LLC Has $112.12 Million Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Focused Investors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 4.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Target worth $112,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target opened at $78.69 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

