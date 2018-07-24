Focus Media (FMCN) Debt Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Focus Media Holding Limited (NASDAQ:FMCN) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.50 and were trading at $95.38 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Focus Media Company Profile

Focus Media Holding Limited is a multi-platform digital media company, operating the liquid crystal display (LCD) display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in commercial and residential locations, based on the number of locations and number of flat-panel digital displays in its network, the poster frame network, based on the number of locations and number of poster frames and digital poster frames in its network, and the LCD display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

