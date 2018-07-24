FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

