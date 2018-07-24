Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stake Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.09 to $37.04 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

