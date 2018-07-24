Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flex opened at $15.18 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Flex has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $137,702.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $26,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 549,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,201. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

