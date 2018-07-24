FlappyCoin (FLAP) Reaches Market Cap of $542,363.00

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. FlappyCoin has a market cap of $542,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlappyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlappyCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.01057080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004540 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004773 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016577 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006427 BTC.

FlappyCoin Profile

FlappyCoin (FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com . FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin

Buying and Selling FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlappyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlappyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.