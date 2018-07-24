Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Assurant by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

