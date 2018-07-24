Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

