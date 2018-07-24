Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Sprint Corp (S)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,874 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the first quarter worth $126,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the first quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprint in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Sprint to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

In other Sprint news, insider John Saw sold 88,319 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $574,073.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sprint had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

