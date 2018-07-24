First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 111.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF opened at $59.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

