First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

