First Republic Bank (FRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 9th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of FRC opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

