First Internet Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. FIG Partners currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 268,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

