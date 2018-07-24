First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,182 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,456. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.