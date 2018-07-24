First Command Bank Buys 6,617 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,037,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,009,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

DWDP stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

