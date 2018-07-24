First Capital Realty (FCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.91

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.91 and last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 271281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). First Capital Realty had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of C$180.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Maryanne Mcdougald sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$94,950.00. Also, Director Jodi Shpigel sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$91,127.75.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

