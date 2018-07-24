Finisar (FNSR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Finisar earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.6010916221088 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNSR. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cascend Securities began coverage on Finisar in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 28,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,349. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Finisar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.93 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $470,942.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 593,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $725,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,900.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,125,202. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

