Financial Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) & Life Storage (LSI)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.36 billion 2.98 $74.83 million $2.40 9.60 Life Storage $529.75 million 8.38 $96.36 million $5.31 17.98

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 4 5 0 2.40 Life Storage 5 9 0 0 1.64

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $84.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.03% 2.62% 1.27% Life Storage 20.55% 5.52% 2.90%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Life Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 390,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

