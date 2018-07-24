Financial Comparison: Horiba (HRIBF) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Horiba (OTCMKTS: HRIBF) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Horiba alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Horiba and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Horiba.

Volatility & Risk

Horiba has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -105.22% -91.11% -58.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.87 N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $93.47 million 5.21 -$92.18 million ($0.87) -4.24

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horiba beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, emission analyzers, driveline test systems, engine and brake test systems, and drive recorders to the automotive, heavy-duty on/off-road, lawn and garden, marine, aerospace, locomotive, and recreational and utility vehicles. The company's Process & Environmental segment provides air pollution analyzers, stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis treatment and measurement systems, and environmental radiation monitors. Its HORIBA Medical segment designs, develops, and distributes diagnostic systems, such as hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, and hybrid analyzers, as well as offers peri-analytical services for patients, doctors, private laboratories, clinics, and university hospitals. The company's Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, pressure controllers, liquid source vaporization systems, plasma emission controllers, vacuum/gas monitors, gas generators, chemical concentration monitors, in-line pH monitors, ultra-pure water monitors, particle detection systems, plasma process monitors, and automatic refill systems to the semiconductor, FPD manufacturing process, and a range of other manufacturing processes. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers biomolecular analysis, molecular and microanalysis, surface and thin films characterization, particle characterization, elemental analysis, forensics, custom spectroscopy solutions, and spectroscopy and imaging products and services. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.