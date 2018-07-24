Financial Comparison: Cision (CISN) and Xunlei (XNET)

Cision (NYSE: CISN) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cision has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cision and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision $631.64 million 3.39 -$123.04 million $0.57 28.70 Xunlei $200.58 million 3.84 -$37.82 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cision and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision -15.10% 3.04% 0.53% Xunlei -9.27% -6.56% -4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cision and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision 0 1 9 0 2.90 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cision presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Cision’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cision is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Cision beats Xunlei on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; and iContact, a cloud-based email and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

