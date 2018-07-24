Financial Comparison: Carvana (CVNA) and Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Carvana alerts:

This table compares Carvana and Casey’s General Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $858.87 million 7.06 -$18.31 million ($1.21) -35.83 Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.48 $317.90 million $3.81 28.70

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Carvana does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Carvana has a beta of -2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carvana and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 4 9 0 2.69 Casey’s General Stores 0 6 4 0 2.40

Carvana currently has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $123.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Carvana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -6.09% -30.96% -10.62% Casey’s General Stores 3.79% 11.61% 4.23%

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Carvana on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.