FIG Partners Weighs in on Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

BXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

BXS stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $4,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

