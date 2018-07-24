Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.19 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 165,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 374,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.