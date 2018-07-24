FidentiaX Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FidentiaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

