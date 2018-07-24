FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.50 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.97) on Tuesday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,039 ($13.75).

Get FDM Group alerts:

In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.37), for a total value of £30,007.10 ($39,718.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing professional services focusing on information technology (IT). Its four geographical operating segments: the United Kingdom and Ireland; North America; Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, excluding UK and Ireland (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.