Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Air T (AIRT) Share Price

News coverage about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7714375047796 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Air T traded up $0.35, hitting $33.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $47,488.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $94,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 80 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

